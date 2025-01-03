Rajasthan: 5 killed, eight injured after truck collides with tempo in Udaipur

Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) Five people including four woman and a child were killed and eight others were injured when a truck hit a tempo in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on NH-27 near Gogunda-Pindwara. The tempo had picked up passengers from Saleriya village and entered the highway when the truck rammed into it, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said.

He said the truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

According to police the truck driver lost control of the vehicle on the slope causing it to crash into the tempo.

There were 13 passengers in the tempo, of which four woman -- Pushpa Garasiya (40), Manjubai Garasiya (25), Kastubai Garasiya (45), Mamta Garasiya (22) -- died on the spot. Mamta's son, Tumaram (2), died while being taken to a hospital, the police said.

They said the eight injured people were referred to Udaipur. PTI AG OZ OZ