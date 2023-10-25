Rajasthan: 5-year-old girl injured after falling through hole on bus floor in Baran

Kota (RJ) Oct 25 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was injured here in Baran after slipping through a large hole on the floor of a running Rajasthan Roadways bus on to the road outside, police said.

Police said the minor was rushed to the Baran district hospital for treatment, and added that her condition was out of danger.

The Baran depot bus was seized by the police, and a case of negligence would be lodged, police said.

According to police, around 5.30 pm on Tuesday the girl, identified as Chanda, was travelling in a Rajasthan Roadways bus from Bhanwargarh to her village Haripura in Nahargarh area of Baran district with her parents and her brother, a minor.

While the bus was in motion, the girl slipped through a 1X1 foot hole under a seat on the bus and fell on the road outside, said Uttam Singh, SHO at Bhanwargarh police station. The driver stopped the bus around 200 metre away after being the mother and other passengers raised an alarm, the SHO said.

The girl who had sustained injuries was then rushed to Baran district hospital, he said. She is currently under treatment and her condition is said to be out of danger, the SHO added.

Police has seized the bus and is awaiting a complaint by the girl's family, Singh said. A case of negligence would then be lodged in the matter, he added.

Officials at the Baran roadways depot told local media that the floor developed a hole when the bus hit a speed breaker at speed, and that it was not there previously. PTI COR SKY SKY