Rajasthan: 57 candidates file nomination papers for assembly bypolls on last day

Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) Fifty-seven candidates filed their nomination papers on Friday for the seven assembly constituencies of Rajasthan that are going to bypolls on November 13.
On the last date of nomination filing, BJP candidates Shanta Devi (Salumbar), Karilal Nanoma (Chorasi) and Rewant Ram (Khinvsar) and the Congress' Amit Ola (Jhunjhunu), Deendayal Bairwa (Dausa), Kastoor Chand Meena (Deoli-Uniara), Reshma Meena (Salumbar) and Mahesh Roat (Chorasi) filed their nomination papers.
The by-election to the Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, Salumber and Ramgarh assembly seats will be held on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23.
A total of 94 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the bypolls. Scrutiny of the papers will be held on October 28 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30.
A triangular contest is expected in the Khinvsar seat where the BJP, Congress and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) have fielded candidates. This seat was held by the RLP but it fell vacant after its convener Hanuman Beniwal was elected to the Lok Sabha this year.
In the Salumber and Chaurasi seats, the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) is also in the fray in addition to the BJP and Congress.
The Chaurasi seat was held by the BAP. It fell vacant after MLA Rajkumar Roat won the Lok Sabha election. The Salumber seat was held by the BJP and the bypoll was necessitated on this seat due to the demise of the sitting MLA.
In the Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Dausa, and Deoli-Uniara seats, a direct contest is anticipated between the Congress and the BJP.
All four seats were held by the Congress and except Ramgarh, where the sitting MLA passed away, all three fell vacant as the MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.
Currently, the 200-seat Rajasthan assembly has 114 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party, 65 of the Congress, three of the Bharat Adivasi Party, two of the Bahujan Samaj Party, one of the Rashtriya Lok Dal and eight Independent MLAs.