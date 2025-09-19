Rajasthan: 6 arrested for providing scammers with mule bank accounts

Jaipur, Sep 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has claimed to have busted a racket that provided online fraudsters with bank accounts on commission, enabling them to carry out scams worth more than Rs 100 crore, officials said on Friday.

In an operation, named 'Cyber Sangram', Alwar police arrested six persons including the key accused Sanjay Arora.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Alwar Sudhir Chaudhary said the police had received several complaints linked to suspicious transactions in a particular bank account.

During questioning, the accused revealed that they had been luring people with commission offers to open fake current accounts under various names.

"These accounts were used to transact money by gangs involved in gambling, online gaming, and cyber fraud," he said.

The gang also used WhatsApp and Telegram groups to share bank details such as account numbers, IFSC codes, internet banking credentials and even linked mobile numbers with the fraudsters.

The police recovered significant evidence including seven cheque books, 19 ATM cards, six passbooks, 12 signed cheques, 20 mobile phones, 20 SIM cards, a car and hundreds of mule account details, from the accused.

Those arrested have been identified as Prem Panchal, Sanjay Arora , Gaurav Sachdeva, Ankit Bansal, Ramveer Panchal and Satish Kumar Bairwa. PTI SDA OZ OZ