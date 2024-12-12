Rajasthan: 6 cops among seven booked for abetment to suicide in Baran

Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 12 (PTI) Six police personnel, including the deputy superintendent of police, and a former chairman of Baran municipal council have been booked after a man ended his life and left a note blaming them for harassment, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when Shubham Saxena (30) was found hanging from the ceiling, they said.

He left a two-page suicide note in which he blamed the police and accused them of harassing him by making false cases against him, at the direction of the former head of Baran municipal council, Kamal Rathore, and some other people, police said earlier.

Following this, his family staged a protest outside the mortuary of the Baran district hospital and demanded action against the accused. They refused to take the body for last rites until their demands were met. The protest was also joined by former state minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, they said.

Based on the complaint filed by Shubham's mother, a case was registered against seven people, including Rathore and the DSP, on Wednesday night under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

The investigation of the matter has been handed over to ASP, Crime and Vigilance, Kota Beni Prasad Meena, police added. PTI COR HIG HIG