Rajasthan: 60-year-old man kills wife, then dies by suicide in Bikaner

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife and later died by suicide in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Kalwas village of Lunkaransar area, where the bodies of Dhanpat Bawri (60) and his wife Jeeto Bawri (55) were discovered at their residence, they said.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ranveer Singh, the woman's body was lying in the courtyard, while the man was found hanging inside a room.

A forensic science team collected evidence from the spot, and police interrogated nearby residents, he added.

Preliminary investigation suggests the death stemmed from a domestic dispute, the DSP said, adding that it is suspected that Dhanpat first killed his wife and then took his own life.

Both bodies are at the Lunkaransar government hospital mortuary, and the case is being probed from both murder and suicide angles, the officer added.