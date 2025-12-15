Rajasthan: 64 criminals arrested in 2 days in anti-cybercrime drive

Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) In a crackdown against cybercrime in the state, Rajasthan Police in the past two days has arrested 64 criminals and registered 20 FIRs related to digital frauds in Jaipur Range, an official said on Monday.

Under 'Cyber Vajra Prahar 2.0,' special teams were formed in all eight districts of the range to apprehend cyber offenders, Inspector General (Jaipur Range) H G R Suhasaa said.

"The operation resulted in the seizure of 53 mobile phones, 31 SIM cards, 18 ATM cards, 4 bank passbooks, 2 cars, 1 voice converter and Rs 24,800 in cash," he said.

Giving a breakdown of the arrest, 17 people were arrested in Jaipur Rural, 18 in Alwar, 10 in Khairthal Tijara, 5 in Bhiwadi, 7 in Jhunjhunu, 3 in Sikar and 2 each in Dausa and Kotputli-Behror.

A total of 198 individuals were questioned during the operation.