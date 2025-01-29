Rajasthan: 65-year-old man killed by cousin amid dispute over tree cutting

Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was killed and several members of his family were injured in a dispute over the cutting of a tree's branches in Alwar district, police said.

The incident took place in the Bagad Tiraya area, where an argument between relatives escalated into violence. The victim, Bali (65), was allegedly attacked with an axe by his cousin, Fakru, resulting in his death, officials said.

According to the police, the victim's son, Akram Hussain, a resident of Bere village, said that the dispute began a day earlier when Fakru and his sons cut off branches from their neem tree, leading to an argument.

Hussain said that on Friday, Fakru, along with his sons and other family members, returned to cut the tree again. When Bali objected, Fakru allegedly attacked him with an axe, inflicting serious head injuries.

When Hussain rushed to intervene and protect his father, he was also allegedly attacked by Fakru. Hussain sustained serious injuries, and three women from the family were hurt during the altercation.

The injured Bali was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries due to excessive bleeding, police said.

After the incident, the accused and his family fled from the spot, police said, adding that the matter is under investigation. PTI SDA MPL MPL