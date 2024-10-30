Rajasthan: 69 candidates in fray for Nov 13 bypolls to 7 Assembly seats

Jaipur, Oct 30 (PTI) Sixty-nine candidates, including 10 female nominees, will test their electoral luck in the November 13 bypolls to seven Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan.
Ten candidates withdrew their nomination papers on the last day on Wednesday, while five nominees had withdrew their names earlier.
State Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said a total of 94 candidates submitted their nomination papers by October 25, the last date for nomination filing for the bypolls.
During the scrutiny of nominations on October 28, 10 candidatures were cancelled, he said.
A maximum of 12 candidates each are in the fray in Dausa and Khinvsar, while Salumbar has the least number of nominees at six.
Similarly, 11 candidates are contesting in Jhunjhunu, 10 each in Ramgarh and Chaurasi, and eight in Deoli-Uniara.
The bypoll results will be announced on November 23.