Rajasthan: 7-yr-old boy dies in fire at relative's tea stall

Jaipur, May 30 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy got burnt alive in a fire that erupted at his uncle's tea stall in Khairthal district of Rajasthan on Thursday, police said.

The blaze was caused by a gas leakage, they said.

According to the police, the victim, Ritik, had gone to his uncle's tea stall in RIICO Chowk in the Bhiwadi area in the afternoon. The blaze broke out when his uncle had allegedly gone to deliver tea in a nearby factory and the child was alone at the shop.

A fire tender doused the blaze in some time but Ritik could not be saved, the police said, adding that his body was shifted to a mortuary for postmortem. PTI SDA RPA