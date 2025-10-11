Rajasthan: 8 members of 2 families die by suicide in separate incidents

Jaipur, Oct 11 (PTI) Eight members of two families allegedly died by suicide in separate cases in Jaipur and Sikar districts of Rajasthan.

An elderly man, his wife and their son allegedly died by suicide in their rented house in Jaipur. The landlord informed police when the doors of the portion of the house in which the tenants lived remained closed till late in the day. The police broke open the gate.

Karni Vihar police station SHO Hawa Singh said that Rupendra Sharma (63), his wife Sushila Sharma (58) and their son Pulkit Sharma (32) were found dead. Prima facie, they consumed poison on Friday night, he added.

The primary investigation reveals that the family was struggling with poor financial conditions. "The matter is being investigated further," the SHO said.

In Sikar, a woman along with her four children allegedly died by suicide. The police said that the woman was living in a flat with her three sons and one daughter following a dispute with her husband.

"Today, other residents of the building complained about a foul smell emanating from the woman's flat. The police arrived at the scene and opened the gate.

"Decomposed bodies of Kiran (35), three sons Sumit (18), Ayush (4) and Avnish (3), and daughter Sneha (13) were found in the flat," Sikar Sadar police station SHO Indraj Marodia said.

It is suspected that the family consumed poison and died by suicide two to three days ago, the SHO said.

He said that the woman's family members have been informed about the incident. PTI SDA KSS KSS