Rajasthan: 9 lower division clerks arrested for clearing high court recruitment test illegally

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) The special operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has arrested nine lower division clerks (LDCs) for allegedly securing jobs in the high court using illegal means, officials said on Wednesday.

The role of over 18 others who appeared in the High Court LDC recruitment exam 2022 is also being seen as suspect, they said.

"An accused, Porav Kaler, arrested in the executive officer/revenue officer recruitment exam 2022, during interrogation revealed that his gang had secured paper of High Court LDC exam through forged means and solved the paper for the candidates through bluetooth," Additional Director General (ADG) V.K Singh told reporters at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Ten teams of local police conducted raids in nine districts, including Bikaner and Udaipur to arrest the accused, he said.

The High Court LDC recruitment exam was conducted between March 12 and 19, 2023 and the result was declared on June 11, 2023 for over 2,800 posts.

Droupadi Sihag of Bikaner, Sunita of Sriganganagar, Umesh Tanwar of Bikaner, Suman Bhukar of Hanumangarh, Birbal Jakhad of Nagaur, Suresh of Nagaur, Rakesh Kaswa of Bikaner, Vibhishan of Nagaur and Ramlal of Nagaur were arrested for their alleged involvement in the recruitment scam.

The police officer said that the racket kingpin Porav Kaler is presently in jail for his role in executive officer/revenue officer recruitment exam and soon will be brought for interrogation through production warrant.

Several cases are registered against Kaler for his role in Grade-3 teacher recruitment exam, REET exam 2021, SI recruitment exam 2021, Patwari recruitment exam 2021, women supervisor recruitment exam 2020.