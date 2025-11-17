Rajasthan: 9-year-old boy dies in Barmer as blocked road delays hospitalisation

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy died in Barmer district on Monday allegedly due to delay in treatment after his family was unable to take him to hospital in time as they lacked access to a road, police said.

The family alleged that a neighbour had closed their access to the road by putting up fences and the vehicle, which was called to take the child to hospital, could not reach their home -- forcing them to walk for nearly two kilometers with the ailing boy.

Police said the child was taken to hospital on Monday morning where doctors declared him dead.

Station House Officer, Sadar police station, Sumer Singh said the family has accused the neighbour of blocking access to the road.

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem examination, he said. PTI SDA ARB ARB