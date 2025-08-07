Rajasthan: A fortnight after roof collapse tragedy, govt school opens from different premises

Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) The government school in Piploadi village of Jhalawar district, which was closed after part of its building collapsed two weeks ago leaving seven students dead, reopened on Thursday on a different premises.

Officials said that the government higher primary school has been temporarily relocated to a new building under alternative arrangements.

They said that on Thursday, 55 children attended the school and were welcomed with 'tilak' and garlands. Parents accompanied their children to the school and gathered information about the new arrangements.

The new facility is equipped with proper classrooms, drinking water, toilets and other amenities for the children, the officials said. This arrangement has been made until the construction of a new permanent building for the school.

On July 25, a part of the school building collapsed, leaving seven children dead and injuring 27 others. Following the incident, the damaged structure was demolished.