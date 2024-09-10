Rajasthan ACB arrest commercial tax dept official for taking bribe

Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested the joint commissioner of the commercial tax department for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 8 lakh in Udaipur, officials said.

ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Mehrda said that the complainant had stated that the accused officer had demanded the bribe in exchange for not taking any action on a GST survey report of his resort.

Following the verification of the complaint, the ACB team caught joint commissioner Ravindra Jain red-handed while accepting the bribe -- Rs 1 lakh in Indian currency and Rs 7 lakh in dummy notes -- from the complainant in Udaipur on Tuesday.

The accused officer has been placed under arrest under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the matter is being investigated further. PTI SDA SKY SKY