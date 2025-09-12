Rajasthan ACB arrests 5 employees of Dholpur Municipal Council for taking bribes

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested five employees of the Dholpur Municipal Council while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3.10 lakh.

According to officials, the ACB received a complaint that officials of the municipal council were demanding Rs 3.10 lakh from a contractor for releasing a cheque related to drainage work.

After verifying the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused were caught red-handed inside the municipal council office while taking the bribe.

Additional Director General, ACB, Smita Srivastava said the bureau conducted an operation that exposed corruption in the municipal council.

Those arrested include Assistant Engineer (Civil) Priya Jha, Senior Assistant Neeraj Sharma, Senior Assistant and Cashier Bharat Parmar, Fire Department driver Devendra Kumar Sharma, and contractual worker Harendra Gurjar, the officer said.

Parmar was caught accepting Rs 50,000; Devendra Kumar, along with Neeraj Sharma, received Rs 2 lakh; and Gurjar was caught with Rs 60,000 that he collected allegedly on the instructions of Jha, according to the ACB.

Srivastava said the role of municipal council Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma is also suspected and he has been detained for questioning. PTI SDA DIV DIV