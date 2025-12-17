Rajasthan ACB arrests 5 in connection with corruption with Jal Jeevan Mission

Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan on Wednesday arrested five people, including proprietors of two tube well companies and a former PHED official, for their alleged involvement in corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission, officials said.

The arrested accused were identified as Mahesh Kumar Mittal and his son Hemant Mittal, Piyush Jain and his company's manager Umesh Kumar Sharma, and former accounts officer, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Gopal Kumawat, they said.

The case pertains to the fraudulent activities carried out by the accused in connivance with PHED officials.

Director General, ACB, Govind Gupta said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to expedite the investigation. The team analysed the technical evidence and arrested the five accused. PTI SDA DIV DIV