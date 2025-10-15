Rajasthan ACB arrests ASI, middleman in bribery case

Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police and a middleman in Alwar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.3 lakh, officials said.

The accused were identified as ASI Kanhaiyalal of Kotwali police station and Majlis Khan, ACB Director General Smita Srivastava said.

According to the complaint, an FIR was registered against the complainant at Kotwali police station and ASI Kanhaiyalal was the investigating officer of the case. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant through his intermediary, Khan, to submit the final report (FR) in the case and present it in court.

The bureau verified the complaint. During a trap operation, Khan collected Rs 1.3 lakh from the complainant and handed it over to ASI Kanhaiyalal. Both of them were caught red-handed and the alleged bribe was recovered from a drawer in the accused officer's investigation room at the police station, Srivastava said. PTI AG DIV DIV