Rajasthan ACB arrests assistant accounts officer, middleman on bribery charge

Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested an assistant accounts officer and a middleman in Sikar for allegedly accepting bribes to clear pending bills for construction work at a government school in Sikar.

The ADG of the bureau, Smita Srivastava, said its Jaipur Rural unit acted on a complaint that officials of the additional district project office, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, were demanding bribes to clear pending Rs 27 lakh bills for the construction of rooms at the school.

According to the complaint, Assistant Engineer Khumaram demanded Rs 60,000, while Assistant Accounts Officer Ramchandra demanded Rs 45,000 to pass the bills, the ADG said.

Following an investigation, a trap was laid and Khumaram's alleged middleman Kamal Kumar Kumawat was caught taking Rs 60,000 while Ramchandra was caught accepting Rs 40,000, the officer said, adding that Khumaram has managed to flee. PTI SDA NSD NSD