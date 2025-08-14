Rajasthan ACB arrests cooperative inspector for accepting Rs 2.75 lakh bribe

Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan on Thursday trapped a cooperative inspector in Jaipur for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.75 lakh.

The accused had demanded the amount from the complainant in exchange for helping to lift the stay orders on two plots purchased through a housing society.

The ACB team pursued the inspector for nearly 20 kilometres before apprehending him.

The Acting DG of ACB, Smita Srivastava, said that the accused, Narayan Verma, had kept the complainant waiting for over an hour, moving around from Mansarovar to Gurjar Ki Thadi.

ACB officials tracked the inspector's movements, covering approximately 10 kilometres before capturing him. They also received assistance from the Abhay Command Centre.

During the operation, the ACB seized the inspector's scooter and the bribe amount of Rs 2.75 lakh. The complainant had already given Rs 74,000 to him at the time of the verification of the complaint. After verification, the trap was laid on Thursday.

The accused has been placed under arrest.