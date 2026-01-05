Rajasthan: ACB arrests Jodhpur discom technician for accepting Rs 1.45-lakh bribe

Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a technician of Jodhpur discom in Bikaner district after he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.45 lakh on Monday, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a technician posted at the Upni sub-division (headquarters Sri Dungargarh) of Jodhpur discom.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said in a statement that a complaint was received alleging that the technician was demanding a bribe for changing the name on an agricultural electricity connection and for reducing the amount to be deposited under a violation and compliance report (VCR).

"The complainant stated that the accused was harassing him by repeatedly demanding illegal gratification for carrying out the required work," Gupta said.

Acting on the complaint, an ACB team laid a trap and caught the technician red-handed while accepting Rs 1.45 lakh as bribe inside his office on Monday, he added.

The ACB has seized the bribe amount and initiated further legal proceedings in the matter. PTI AG ARB ARB