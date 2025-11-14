Rajasthan ACB arrests medical officer for taking bribe in Jodhpur

Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan on Friday arrested a medical officer at a government trauma centre in Jodhpur red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3.70 lakh for facilitating job appointments.

The ACB's Jodhpur unit laid a trap following a complaint that Dr Budhraj Bishnoi, posted at the trauma centre in Bilada, was demanding the bribe from the complainant to secure his brother's appointment as a pharmacist at the centre.

He also allegedly demanded bribe from the complainant on behalf of Jodhpur rural CMHO Dr Mohandan Detha for his friend's recruitment as a sanitation worker.

DG ACB Govind Gupta said that after verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused doctor was apprehended while allegedly taking the bribe of Rs 3.70 lakh.

He was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the role of other suspects, including the CMHO, is also under scrutiny, he said. PTI SDA MNK MNK