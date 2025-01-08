Rajasthan ACB arrests municipal corporation employee for graft

Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) The The Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Rajasthan Police arrested an official of Alwar's municipal corporation and a middleman in Jaipur for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a firm owner.

Director General of ACB Ravi Prakash Mehrada said that the accused, Yuvraj Yudhishthir Meena, the revenue officer of Alwar municipal corporation, had demanded the bribe from the firm owner in exchange for verifying data collected by the firm under a tender.

After verifying the complaint, a trap was set by the police, and the accused officer, along with the middleman, Mukesh was arrested in Jaipur late Tuesday night, Mehrada said.

The accused have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added. PTI SDA ARD ARD