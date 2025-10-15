Rajasthan ACB arrests patwari, I-T Department employee in separate bribery cases

Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a patwari (revenue official) in Kota and an Income Tax Department employee here while allegedly accepting bribes in separate cases, officials said.

In Kota, patwari Pradhan Chaudhary of Patwar Halka Kaithuda was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000 from a complainant, an ACB spokesperson said.

According to the complaint, Chaudhary allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 for measuring agricultural land registered in the name of the complainant and his family. The application for measurement had been pending for several days at the Khatauli sub-tehsil office, the spokesperson said.

After verifying the complaint, the bureau laid a trap. During the verification, the accused took Rs 5,000 as part payment and was caught while accepting the remaining Rs 45,000, the ACB said.

In the second case, the ACB team in Jaipur arrested Vishnu Parik, a multi-tasking staff of the Income Tax Department, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, it said.

Investigations are underway in both cases, the ACB said.