Rajasthan ACB arrests PHED executive engineer while 'accepting' Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Jaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested an executive engineer of Public Health Engineering Department in Alwar while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda said that Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) executive engineer section-NCR first Divyank Tyagi has been arrested while accepting bribe.

The accused had demanded the bribe from a contractor in lieu of passing the pending bills of construction work. After verification of the complaint of the contractor, a team of the ACB conducted a trap operation and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount.

The accused had already taken Rs 1 lakh as bribe from the complainant even before he approached the ACB.