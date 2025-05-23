Rajasthan ACB arrests PWD executive engineer for bribery

Jaipur, May 23 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Rajasthan arrested a PWD executive engineer for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh, the agency said on Friday.

Bhawani Singh Meena was arrested from his residence in Gangapur city after he allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe from a contractor, according to an official release issued by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters.

The complainant -- the owner of M/s Santosh Construction Company -- was awarded a road maintenance (patch repair) tender worth Rs 43.19 lakh in the 2024-25 financial year under the PWD's Hindaun City Division I and II in Karauli district.

The ACB said the accused had prepared a bill of Rs 10 lakh and ensured a partial payment of Rs 8.35 lakh. He allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh as commission to process the remaining payment.

"Following verification of the complaint, a trap was laid under the supervision of a team and the accused officer was arrested taking bribes red-handed," ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda said.

The agency said the accused called the complainant and his son to his private residence in Gangapur city and accepted the bribe amount, which was later recovered from his bedroom.

A case has been registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and an investigation is underway, the ACB said. PTI AG SZM SZM