Rajasthan: ACB arrests sarpanch in Chittorgarh for taking Rs 2.40 lakh bribe

Jaipur, Dec 1 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested a sarpanch in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2.40 lakh, a spokesperson said.

Sanjay Sukhlal, the sarpanch of Jadana gram panchayat, had demanded a bribe of Rs 3.40 lakh to issue the lease deed of the plot, said the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson.

Verifying the complaint, the ACB's Chittorgarh unit took action on Friday and arrested the accused sarpanch while accepting Rs 2.40 lakh. The accused sarpanch had earlier taken Rs 1 lakh as bribe from the complainant during the verification of the complaint. PTI AG AS AS AS