Rajasthan ACB arrests subdivisional magistrate for accepting bribe in Jhunjhunu

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday nabbed red-handed a subdivisional magistrate in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh and an expensive dinner set.

Advertisment

Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General Ravi Prakash Mehrda said Banshidhar Yogi, a Rajasthan Administrative Services officer, had demanded the bribe from the complainant in exchange for executing a decree, which was given in his favour by a court in a land dispute case.

Yogi first demanded 20 bighas in his name. On the complainant expressing his inability to do so, the accused harassed him by demanding Rs 5 lakh, Mehrda said.

On the complainant's request, the accused agreed to take a bribe of Rs 3 lakh.

Advertisment

After verification of the complaint, an Anti-Corruption Bureau team on Tuesday caught the accused officer red-handed while he was taking Rs 2 lakh and an expensive dinner set as bribe.

Yogi had taken Rs 1 lakh at the time of verification, Mehrda said.

He has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI SDA SZM SZM