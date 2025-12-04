Rajasthan: ACB arrests technical supervisor in Ajmer for taking Rs 14,000 bribe

Jaipur, Dec 4 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a technical supervisor posted in Ajmer district on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 14,000, officials said.

Nathulal Mahawar, technical supervisor in the assistant engineer's office in Kekri, was caught red-handed after ACB officials laid a trap pursuant to a complaint.

In its statement, the ACB said Mahawar had allegedly demanded bribe from the complainant for issuing approval under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

After verifying the complaint, the bureau laid a trap and apprehended Mahawar while he was allegedly accepting the Rs 14,000 bribe.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway, the ACB said.