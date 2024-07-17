Rajasthan: ACB arrests two forest rangers, one forester for taking bribe

Jaipur, Jul 17 (PTI) Two rangers and one forester of the Rajasthan Forest Department were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000, a top official said on Wednesday.

ACB Director General (DG) Ravi Prakash Meherda said a complaint was received that Dungarpur Ranger Lokesh and Dungarpur Forester Ashok had demanded a bribe of Rs 45,000 from a man to release his vehicle which was confiscated with wood. They had asked the complainant to give the money to Rajsamand Ranger Balram Patidar in his office.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB's Rajsamand unit caught Patidar while accepting the bribe of Rs 5,000. Lokesh and Ashok were also arrested, the DG said.

The accused are being interrogated, he said. PTI SDA DIV DIV