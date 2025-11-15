Rajasthan ACB arrests woman head constable for taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested a woman head constable in Jhunjhunu district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, officials said.

According to the ACB, Head Constable Santosh, posted at Buhana police station, was caught red-handed while taking the bribe from a complainant.

The complainant had alleged that a case related to a family dispute involving him, his brother and uncle was registered at Buhana police station and was being investigated by the accused head constable.

Santosh had allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 to remove the names of the complainant and his brother from the case and ensure his brother was not arrested, the ACB said in a statement.

During verification of the complaint, it was revealed that the accused police officer had allegedly accepted Rs 3,000 and Rs 7,000 from the complainant on two separate occasions, it said.

Subsequently, the ACB team laid a trap on Saturday and apprehended Head Constable Santosh while she was allegedly receiving the remaining Rs 20,000, the ACB said, adding that further investigation is underway.