Rajasthan ACB books IT official, wife, colleague for channelling bribe money through private firms

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Rajasthan has booked a senior official in the Department of Information Technology and Communication, his wife, and one of his colleagues in a corruption case involving channelling of bribe money through two private companies, officials said.

Pradyuman Dixit and Rakesh Kumar Kamlesh, joint director and deputy director in Rajcomp Info Services Ltd, respectively, have been accused of facilitating bribe payments under the guise of fraudulent contracts, according to the FIR registered by Anti Corruption Bureau on October 17.

The FIR said Dixit's wife Poonam Pande received payments for non-existent work, as the bribe amounts were allegedly routed through two private firms -- AURIONPRO and Triazine Software Pvt Ltd -- into her bank account.

Dixit is accused of facilitating the appointment of his wife in the two private firms, without her performing any actual work.

Rajcomp Info Services Ltd, a government-owned company under the Department of Information Technology and Communication, sources manpower through NICSI, a Central government enterprise.

NICSI arranges the manpower from private companies, and Rajcomp specifies which company to procure the staff from.

Dixit is accused of misusing his position to facilitate the recruitment of manpower from AURIONPRO. He allegedly provided undue benefits to the firm in exchange for appointing his wife in a fraudulent manner.

Since April 2019, AURIONPRO has been transferring a fixed amount to Pande's account despite her never having worked at the office.

Dixit reportedly falsified Pande's attendance records, even though she never visited the office.

Over time, at least Rs 50 lakh has been transferred to Pande's account, the ACB said.

The Rajasthan High Court ordered a preliminary inquiry into the matter in July following a petition filed by advocate T N Sharma.

The investigation has so far revealed several irregularities, including unverified attendance and performance records of Pande, and her supposed appointments in AURIONPRO and Triazine Software.

Based on the findings of the preliminary enquiry, the ACB registered a case on October 17 against Dixit, his Pande, and Kamlesh under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the FIR, Dixit and Kamlesh have been accused of colluding with the firms to create fake employment records and divert government resources illegally.

The companies involved transferred significant sums of money to Pande's account in exchange for Dixit's influence in issuing work orders and facilitating other government contracts. PTI SDA ARI