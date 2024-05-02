Rajasthan ACB books its former DIG in corruption case

Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan booked its former DIG Vishnu Kant, a head constable and a constable in a corruption case, officials said on Thursday.

The FIR registered on Wednesday alleged that IPS officer Vishnu Kant as the DIG, ACB had taken a bribe of Rs 9.5 lakh in March 2022 from head constable Sardar Singh through his constable brother Pratap Singh.

The alleged bribe was paid in lieu of dropping Sardar Singh’s name from a bribery case in which he and another constable were arrested in October 2021.

Head constable Sardar Singh and constable Lokesh, who were posted at Jawahar Circle Police station of Jaipur, were trapped by the ACB following a complaint by one Satypal Pareek in October 2021.

The investigating officer had found allegations against constable Lokesh to be true and recommended a court trial but recommended dropping Sardar Singh’s name from the case citing a lack of evidence against him, the FIR said.

The file was sent to the then DIG Vishnu Kant who forwarded it to deputy director (prosecution) for opinion.

The deputy director (prosecution) after going through the file noted that involvement of Sardar Singh was visible and a decision should be taken after discussion with the investigating office, according to the FIR.

The FIR said Vishnu Kant did not consult with the investigating officer and decided to file the chargesheet against Lokesh and recommended dropping the head constable’s name.

Meanwhile, Sardar Singh forwarded some audio clips, including one of a purported conversation between his brother Pratap Singh and Vishnu Kant, to complainant Satyapal Pareek, saying that his name has been dropped from the FIR.

The complainant made all audio clips available to the DGP who sent them to the ACB for further action.

After initial investigation, the ACB registered a case against Vishnu Kant, Sardar Singh and Pratap Singh under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The FIR registered on Wednesday said Vishnu Kant had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to drop Sardar Singh’s name and that he was given Rs 9.5 lakh for it.

Vishnu Kant, an IPS officer of 2005 batch, is currently serving as IG, Home Guards. PTI SDA SKY SKY