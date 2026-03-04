Rajasthan ACB intensifies search for retd IAS officer in Rs 900 crore Jal Jeevan 'scam'

Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has intensified its search for retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal and other accused involved in alleged irregularities amounting to Rs 900 crore in the tender process for the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), officials said on Wednesday.

An ACB official stated that 40 teams have been engaged in the operation over the past 16 days.

The official further informed that search teams have conducted raids at over 100 locations across nearly 21 cities, including Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Barmer, Kota, Nagaur, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Noida, Meerut, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Mumbai.

The premises searched include New Moti Bagh and Defence Colony in New Delhi, Sector-39 in Faridabad, residential locations in Noida, a farmhouse in Sohna, and properties in Malabar Hill and Juhu in Mumbai.

In Jaipur, searches were carried out in C-Scheme, Nirman Nagar, Bajaj Nagar Extension and nearby farmhouse locations in Sewar, Bagru and Bindayaka.

So far, around 50 individuals, including relatives, friends, drivers, and suspected associates, have been questioned. Additionally, a technical analysis of CCTV footage from five cities is currently underway, according to the officials.

The ACB brought four individuals to Jaipur for questioning for allegedly assisting Agarwal, his cousins Gaurav Agarwal (Mumbai) and Saurabh Agarwal (Faridabad), his wife's cousin Sameer Agarwal (Meerut) and close associate and businessman Pranav Chandra (Noida). A lookout notice had already been issued against Subodh Agarwal.

Apart from Agarwal, the ACB is also searching for three more accused: Jitendra Sharma, Mukesh Goyal and Sanjeev Gupta, according to officials.

Subodh Agarwal served as the additional chief secretary of the Public Health and Engineering Department when the alleged scam occurred.

Two private firms allegedly secured tenders by submitting forged completion certificates, officials said.