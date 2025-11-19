Rajasthan: ACB nabs woman sub inspector for taking Rs 1.25 lakh bribe

Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday detained a woman sub-inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh here, officials said.

According to ACB Director General Govind Gupta, the bureau received a complaint alleging that Sub-Inspector Rajkumari Juneja, posted at Gandhi Nagar police station here, had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for not taking action and for ensuring that a final report (FR) was filed in favour of the complainant.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB team laid a trap.

"She was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1,25,000 as part of the demanded bribe," Gupta said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered. PTI AG APL APL