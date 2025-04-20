Rajasthan ACB raids locations linked to officer accused of amassing fortune

Jaipur, Apr 20 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Rajasthan raided several locations linked to Ashok Kumar Jangid, who is accused of amassing assets worth more than Rs 11.50 crore since his appointment in government service, on Sunday.

Jangid is posted as superintendent engineer in the public health engineering department in Banswara district, according to an official statement.

He allegedly directly owns 19 properties, three in the name of his wife Sunita Sharma and 32 in the name of his son Nikhil Jangid. He has spent crores of rupees in purchasing and constructing 54 immovable properties at about 19 important places in Jaipur city, Paota, Kotputli, Shrimadhopur, Maujmabad, Udaipur, Ajmer, Malpura in Tonk and Shri Mohangarh in Jaisalmer.

It is estimated that the officer spent crores of rupees in purchasing and investing in houses in Jaipur and Paota in his own name; farmhouse in Kamaria Paota and commercial shops in Banipark and Bindayaka in Jaipur in his wife's name; five mineral leases in Udaipur, Malpura, Ajmer and Buchara Paota in his son's name; and commercial land in Srimadhopur for mineral and grinding industry purposes, according to the statement.

Jangid has allegedly spent crores of rupees in purchasing crushers, earthmovers and dumpers, among others, for operations in mineral leases in Udaipur, Malpura, Ajmer and Buchara Paota.

The officer and his family members have about Rs 21 lakh in 22 bank accounts.