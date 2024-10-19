Rajasthan ACB raids officer, uncovers properties worth crores

Jaipur, Oct 19 (PTI) Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan Police raided several premises of an officer on Saturday in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Properties worth crores of rupees were found in the name of accused Chhatrapal Singh, General Manager (Technical) of Rajcomp Info Services Limited (RISL), and his family.

Rajasthan ACB Director General (DG) Prakash Meharda said the raids were conducted at 10 locations in Jaipur, Hanumangarh and Ghaziabad in connection with the disproportionate assets case registered against Singh.

Meharda said the bureau had received information that Singh has acquired through corruption movable and immovable assets more than his legitimate income, in his and his family members' names, whose value is in crores of rupees.

The ACB's Intelligence Branch verified the information and upon confirmation of the facts, a case of disproportionate assets was registered, he said.

With the search warrant from the competent court, various teams of the ACB today conducted searches at the accused's premises, he added.

The DG informed that two flats in Jaipur, one house, five luxury vehicles (including a Porsche car and a Land Rover Defender) worth crores of rupees, one BMW bike and Rs 6 lakh in cash have been found in the name of accused Singh and his family.

Apart from this, investments in several insurance policies, a bank locker and a few bank accounts in various banks have also been found. Documents related to the accused staying in expensive resorts were found and information about his foreign trips was also received, which is being investigated, Meharda added. PTI SDA RPA