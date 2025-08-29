Rajasthan ACB recovers Rs 1.41 lakh from two Agricultural Marketing Board engineers

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday recovered suspicious cash worth Rs 1.41 lakh from two engineers of the State Agricultural Marketing Board in Baran, officials said.

Acting on confidential information, a Bureau team conducted a surprise check at Samspur intersection in Baran, during which Assistant Engineer Ankit Sharma and Junior Engineer Ravikant Meena, posted in the Board’s Baran block, were caught with the cash.

Additional Director General of the Bureau Smita Srivastava said three bundles of Rs 500 notes, two bundles of Rs 50,000 each and one bundle of Rs 40,000, totalling Rs 1.40 lakh, were recovered from a white bag kept in Sharma’s possession.

An inch tape, a measurement book and a file related to measurements were also recovered from the bags of both engineers, officials said.

The officers failed to give a satisfactory explanation for the cash and documents, following which the amount was seized. Prima facie, the cash appears to have been amassed through corrupt practices, the Bureau said.

Both engineers are being questioned.