Rajasthan: ACB recovers unaccounted cash worth Rs 8.50 lakh from bank manager

Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) A team of Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) recovered Rs 8.50 lakh unaccounted cash from the chief manager of Central Cooperative Bank Limited, officials said on Saturday.

The chief manager, Sanjay Sharma, is being questioned, they said.

A tip-off was received that Sharma was going to Hanumangarh from the Nohar-Rawatsar area after collecting bribes for approving warehouses in the food storage scheme. An ACB team intercepted him at Kohala toll plaza and recovered Rs 8.50 lakh unaccounted cash from him during checking on Friday night, said ACB Director General (DG) Ravi Prakash Mehrada.

He could not satisfactorily explain the source of the money. The bureau has seized the money and further action is being taken, the officer said. PTI SDA DIV DIV