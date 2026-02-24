Rajasthan: Acting principal assaulted in Bikaner over incomplete caste certificate form

Jaipur, Feb 24 (PTI) An acting principal of a government senior secondary school in Rajasthan's Bikaner district was allegedly assaulted after he returned an incomplete caste certificate form, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday. Acting principal Kishana Ram has lodged an FIR in the matter.

As per the complaint, Ramchandra arrived with an incomplete form. When Kishana told him to complete it, Ramchandra lost his temper, police said.

The principal alleged that Ramchandra entered the office, abused him, pushed him to the ground and struck him on the head with a cooking pot. He also suffered injuries on his hand while trying to shield himself, police said.

The complainant further alleged that Ramchandra later stood outside the school gate armed with sticks and assaulted him again.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added.