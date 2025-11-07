Rajasthan AGTF detains wanted drug trafficker hiding in Jaipur after 3 years

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Rajasthan Police has detained a wanted criminal linked to an international narcotics trafficking network who had been evading Delhi Police for the past three years.

The accused, identified as Ajay Singh Shekhawat, a resident of Sikar district, carried a reward of Rs 20,000.

He was detained from Jaipur’s Vidyadhar Nagar area, where he had been hiding to avoid arrest in a case registered under the NDPS Act, Additional Director General (ADG) Dinesh MN said.

The officer said that Shekhawat and his associates were involved in smuggling narcotics by concealing them inside marble statues made in Sikar’s Palsana area.

The statues were then sent through couriers to Delhi, from where the drugs were shipped to the United States and other foreign destinations, he added.

The accused is currently under detention, and the Delhi Police have been informed, the ADG said.