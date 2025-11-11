Rajasthan: Anta assembly bypoll records 80 pc voter turnout; results on Friday

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) A voter turnout of more than 80 per cent was recorded in the bypoll to Rajasthan's Anta assembly constituency, where voting was held on Tuesday amid tight security.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14. The bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified following his conviction in a criminal case.

Voting took place from 7 am to 6 pm, and an 80.32 per cent tentative voter turnout was registered. The constituency has 2,28,264 voters, including 1,16,783 men and 1,11,477 women.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said polling in Anta remained peaceful.

"Voters exercised their franchise fearlessly in a secure environment. All officials, police personnel and volunteers performed their duties efficiently to ensure the success of the election," he said.

First-time voters showed special excitement in participating in the democratic process. Many people were seen taking selfies with their inked fingers after casting their votes.

Several voters were dressed in traditional attire, adding colour to the election atmosphere. A model polling station set up at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Anta was specially decorated.

Election observer Subhashree Nanda visited several polling booths, including those at Khajurna Kalan and Molki, and reviewed the arrangements.

To ensure strict monitoring of polling, live webcasting was conducted from all sensitive polling stations. Micro observers were also deployed.

Heavy security arrangements were in place across the constituency.

Personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were stationed at sensitive and critical polling booths. Twelve quick response teams, 43 mobile parties, 43 sector magistrates, 12 police supervisory officers, 12 area magistrates, and senior administrative and police observers were deployed to maintain law and order.

Each booth was declared single-use plastic-free, and candidate photos were printed on EVM ballot papers to help voters identify them easily. Separate queues were arranged for men and women, assisted by Anganwadi and ASHA workers.

Fifteen candidates were in the fray for the bypoll, with the contest primarily focused on the BJP's Morpal Suman and the Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the BJP currently holds 118 seats, the Congress 66, the Bharat Adivasi Party four, BSP two, and RLD one.