Rajasthan: Anti Corruption Bureau arrests patwari for accepting bribe of Rs 20,000

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) The Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested a village-level revenue officer (Patwari) red-handed while accepting a bribe in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district.

According to the statement from the bureau, Patwari Mukesh Kumar was arrested from Suratgarh tehsil while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

He had allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 in exchange for preparing the Girdawari (surveyorship) assessment report, at the rate of Rs 1,000 per bigha.

The Bureau team verified the complaint and arrested the accused red handed in Suratgarh on Monday.

