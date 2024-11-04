Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests SBI field officer for bribery

Jaipur, Nov 4 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested a State Bank of India field officer in Rajasthan's Bundi district for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe, an official said.

Lalit Kumar Parashar was allegedly demanding Rs 20,000 for approving a loan under the Kisan Samridhi scheme on an agricultural land in the name of the complainant's father, Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda said.

After verifying the complaint, a bureau team nabbed Parashar red-handed while he was accepting the bribe. PTI AG ARD SZM