Rajasthan ACB carries out searches in disproportionate assets matter

Jaipur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday carried out search operations in multiple locations of Rajasthan on the basis of a complaint of disproportionate assets against Kota Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Vijay, sources said.

The search operation started at 7 am at several locations in Kota, Jaipur and Dausa, the ACB sources said.

They said after verification of the complaint, the search operation was launched.

Vijay, a promotee IAS officer, took over charge as Kota Divisional Commissioner last week. He had earlier served as district collector of Baran and Balotra.