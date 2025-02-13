Rajasthan approves Rs 24-cr development projects for Krishi Upaj Mandi Samitis

Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved development projects worth over Rs 24 crore for various Krishi Upaj Mandi Samitis.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has given administrative and financial approval for development works worth more than Rs 24 crore to develop more facilities in Krishi Upaj Mandi Samitis for farmers and traders, according to an official statement.

Under this, an amount of over Rs 7.27 crore has been approved for developing infrastructure in Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti Lalsot, Bhawanimandi, Deoli and Kotputli.

In addition, Rs 16.73 crore has been approved for the construction of connecting roads in Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti Lunkaransar, Srikaranpur, Bikaner (grain), Pugal Road (grain), Bikaner, Khajuwala, Shrimadhopur, Nokha, Sridungargarh and Padampur.

These projects will strengthen the infrastructure of Krishi Upaj Mandi Samitis, which will provide maximum facilities to traders and farmers, the statement added. PTI AG SHW