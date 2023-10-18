Rajasthan: ASI among four policemen terminated from service after being arrested for extortion

Jaipur, Oct 18 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector and three constables of the Rajasthan Police were terminated from service on Wednesday after being arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 1.5 lakh from three men in Dausa district, officials said.

The three men were in the business of purchasing and selling old cars, and one of them had met the superintendent of police (SP) on Tuesday, Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Heeralal Saini said.

SP Vandita Rana said that the "services of four policemen have been terminated". "They were arrested on Tuesday in a case of extortion registered at the Kotwali police station of Dausa," the officer said.

The SHO said that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Vinay Kumar and Constables Rajesh, Suresh and Shivcharan were posted with the Mahila Thana in Dausa.

They had checked a vehicle on Monday night in which the three men were going from Sikar to Agra to purchase an old car, Saini said.

He said that they were carrying Rs 5 lakh with them. "The ASI and three constables checked the vehicle and sought details about the cash. They took Rs 1.5 lakh from the three men and allowed them to go," Saini said.

"Yesterday, one of the victims met the SP and narrated the incident following which an FIR was registered, and they (police personnel) were arrested in the evening," the SHO said. He said that the allegations against the policemen were found true.

Saini said that the policemen should have seized the cash if it was unaccounted for. PTI SDA AS AS ANB ANB