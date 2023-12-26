Rajasthan: ASI arrested for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of Rajasthan Police was arrested on Tuesday by the anti-corruption bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Sikar.

Accused ASI Intyaz Khan, posted at Fatehpur Sadar police station, had demanded the bribe from a complainant while threatening to arrest him in a case registered against him, anti-corruption bureau ADG Hemant Priyadarshy said.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was caught red handed while taking the bribe amount of Rs 50,000. He was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Priyadarshy said. PTI SDA KVK KVK