Rajasthan ASI dies after service revolver discharges accidentally

Jaipur, Mar 6 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of Rajasthan Police died on Friday after his service revolver accidentally discharged at his residence in Bhilwara, officials said.

ASI Mahavir Singh, posted at Kotwali police station, had recently been promoted from head constable, they said.

The ASI was unloading his service revolver, which led to an accidental firing at his residence. The bullet hit him in the head, resulting in his death, the police said.

Deputy SP Sajjan Singh said the initial probe points to an accident.

Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report, he said. PTI SDA APL APL