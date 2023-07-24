Congress MLAs thrashed me in Assembly: Sacked minister Rajendra Gudha

Jaipur: The Rajasthan assembly was adjourned after sacked minister Rajendra Gudha triggered unruly scenes in the House, waving a red diary which he claims holds details of irregular financial transactions.

The House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Gudha told reporters at the assembly building that he wanted to give a statement on the red diary but the speaker did not allow it.

"Shanti Dhariwal stood to speak and I went to him and said that I want to give a statement in the House, but Congress MLAs pushed me to the ground and overpowered me. Some of them including Shanti Dhariwal kicked me and snatched the diary from me. However, some part of the diary was left with me," he said.

Gudha said he will go among the people on Tuesday and will reveal the "secrets" of the diary.

The sacked minister claimed that the diary was "secured" by him during an income tax raid at the residence of RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathore.

Gudha said during the raid, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had asked him to go to Rathore's residence to secure the diary, which he did.

He claimed that the diary allegedly written by Rathore contained details of the money given to MLAs and it has the names of Ashok Gehlot as well as his son Vaibhav Gehlot.

Leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore told reporters that what happened in the House was shameful.

"Gudha wanted to give a statement and he should have been allowed," he said.

Rajendra Rathore had raised the issue of the red diary and created uproar during Zero Hour. It was when Gudha entered the House and went straight to the Well and reached near the chair of the Speaker.

Gudha was not present in the House during the Question Hour.

Gudha, who was sacked as minister of state on Friday after he cornered his own Congress government in the assembly, reached near Speaker C P Joshi's chair with the red diary and had an argument with him during Zero Hour.

As Gudha waved the red-coloured diary, the speaker asked him to come to his chamber.

After some time, Gudha aggressively reached near Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and confronted him while he stood to speak.

Congress MLA Rafiq Khan pushed Gudha, following which other party MLAs rushed towards them and tried to take away the Udaipurwati MLA.

BJP MLAs stoop up from their seats and created an uproar, seeking a reply on the "Lal Diary". They also waived symbolic red diaries.

Amid the ugly scenes, the speaker then adjourned the House.

It was later informed that the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Before the House began in the morning, Gudha told reporters that he would "disclose" details about the red diary in the assembly.

He said the diary contained some "secrets".